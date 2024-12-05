Tag Match Official For AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

A new tag team match has been announced for next week’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Dynamite that Jon Moxley & PAC of the Death Riders will take on Orange Cassidy & Jay White on next week’s show.

The match was set up after White picked up a singles win over PAC, and a brawl broke out afterward between the four men as well as Hangman Page.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

* Dynamite Dozen Ring #1 Contenders Match Match: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Orange Cassidy & Jay White