Tag Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
A tag team match is set for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on tonight’s show that the Tully Blanchard-managed team of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) will face off with Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty on next Friday’s show.
The match was set up with a promo by Gresham in which he said he would keep his word to Blanchard and team with Moriarty against the Gates of Agony, and that the match will take place on next week’s show. Gresham alluded to being tired of the fact that Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson claim to the the best when he’s the best technical wrestler in the world, and so he’s going to get himself back into the conversation next week.
The match is the only one announced for next week’s show thus far.
A man of his word! The unlikely pairing of ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham and @theleemoriarty team up to take on two of @TullyBFTR's best clients next FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in to #AEW Rampage NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/eZTycYaF4E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 2, 2022
