Tag Team Match Announced For UJPW All Together
A new tag team match is set for UJPW All Together. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Andreza Giant Panda will join forces with Tomoya to take on Toru Yano And Tomoaki Honma at the June 15th show.
The full announcement reads:
Andreza Giant Panda hits All Together kickoff!
All Together Sapporo breaks promotional, special barriers
All Together Sapporo on June 15 has gained a massive kickoff match- quite literally as Andreza Giant Panda will enter the UJPW ring. Gargantuan ursine legend Andreza will reprezent New Nemuro Pro-Wrestling alongside local Sapporo icon Tomoya opposite Toru Yano and Tomoaki Honma.
It’ll be quite the night in Hokkaido. Tomoya is very active in local government in the Hokkaido city of Noboribetsu, where Toru Yano is sightseeing ambassador. It’s a pat of Japan famous for its bear population, but pandas are a whole new matter. Honma meanwhile has had his share of big competition over the years, but can he bear the pressure of battling Andreza? Find out June 15!
