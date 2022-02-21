Tag Team Title Match Added To MLW Superfight

Major League Wrestling has announced a World Tag Team title match for MLW Superfight this Saturday at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte. 5150 will defend against EJ Nduka and a mystery partner. The event will double as a taping for MLW Fusion.

MLW has signed a World Tag Team Championship bout: 5150 (champions) vs. EJ “The Judge” Nduka & ??? for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Buy tickets at MLWLive.com.

Fresh off of defeating Los Parks in a contractually obligated rematch, 5150 demanded a match at SuperFight in Charlotte. Going as far as to sign an open contract bout sheet, 5150 fears no one and vows they’re bulletproof against any challenge to their belts.

Wasting no time, EJ “The Judge” Nduka took them up on the task, signing the dotted line… but leaving his partner’s name undisclosed.

Confident in converting the opportunity in his first championship, EJ promises fans will see his dominant power offense on full display as he looks to remain undefeated at SuperFight.

When pressed for who is partner will be for the title bout, EJ told MLW.com, “Who says I even have a partner? This is the year of the Judge. It’s undeniable.”

Now the question is: who has EJ recruited to take on 5150? Or will EJ Nduka take on 5150 2-on-1?

Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.