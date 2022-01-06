wrestling / News
Tag Team Titles Change Hands on AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix Injured
We saw new World Tag Team champions crowned on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a match where Rey Fenix was injured. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, the first on TBS, saw Lucha Express defeat the Lucha Bros to claim the championships.
The match saw Fenix take a chokeslam through a table toward the end of the match, at which point his arm appeared to be injured. He was taken to the back after AEW’s ringside doctor ran over to him. Jungle Boy rolled up Penta soon after for the win.
The win marks Jurassic Express’ first tag title reign in AEW, and ends Lucha Bros’ reign at 123 days. They won the titles from the Young Bucks at AEW All Out in September.
We really wanna see @ReyFenixMx on @Wipeout now #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ooUiYzo3Sn
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022
HIS ARM SNAPPED! REY FENIX'S ARM SNAPPED AT THE ELBOW! #AEW #AEWDynamite 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/7nMZcNIHj8
— Daniel Hennessy (@DK_Hennessy) January 6, 2022
The champs #Luchabros are PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ur60wgSMbo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
It was all heart and no quit, and now @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are your new #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What a historic night here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lsHyX8wOnP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
