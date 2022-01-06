Tag Team Titles Change Hands on AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix Injured

We saw new World Tag Team champions crowned on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a match where Rey Fenix was injured. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, the first on TBS, saw Lucha Express defeat the Lucha Bros to claim the championships.

The match saw Fenix take a chokeslam through a table toward the end of the match, at which point his arm appeared to be injured. He was taken to the back after AEW’s ringside doctor ran over to him. Jungle Boy rolled up Penta soon after for the win.

The win marks Jurassic Express’ first tag title reign in AEW, and ends Lucha Bros’ reign at 123 days. They won the titles from the Young Bucks at AEW All Out in September.

The champs #Luchabros are PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ur60wgSMbo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022