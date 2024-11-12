wrestling / News
Taiyo Kea To Have Last Match At Giant Baba Memorial Show In January
Taiyo Kea’s retirement match is set for the Giant Baba Memorial Show in January. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Tuesday that Kea’s final match will take place at the tribute show, which will go down on January 31st, 2025 at Korakuen Hall in Japan. He will team with Minoru Suzuki and MAZADA against Naomichi Marufuji, Satoshi Kojima, and Jun Akiyama.
