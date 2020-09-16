wrestling / News

Talk N’ Shop A Mania 2 Set For November

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson Talk N' Shop A Mania

In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful, Doc Gallows announced that the second ever Talk N’ Shop A Mania will happen on November 13.

In his Sex Ferguson persona, he said: ““Friday, November 13, Talk N Shop A Mania 2. I’m announcing it live, on Talk Is Jericho. I’m coming for you 2 Badd, it aint going to an Eye for an Eye, it’s going to be a Ball for a Ball match. Bury me alive, I’m gonna rip your fucking nutsack off.

