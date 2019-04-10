wrestling / News
Tama Tonga Criticizes ROH Over Enzo and Big Cass At G1 Supercard
It was reported on Saturday that former WWE stars Enzo and Big Cass jumped the barricade at G1 Supercard and got in a fight with the Briscoes (and later Bully Ray). It was later reported that the incident was a storyline and both wrestlers were being brought into the company. The upper office in ROH reportedly pushed for their signing while the booking team was said to be largely against it.
One wrestler that appears to be against it was NJPW’s Tama Tonga, who is one half of the ROH tag team champions Guerrillas of Destiny with Tanga Loa. His team won at the event, and he took an issue with the way the incident was booked. He wrote:
Here’s video of Enzo and Cass jumping the barricade at #G1Supercard only to be attacked by Bully Ray, Briscoes and others. From what we’ve heard on site it sounds like this was planned even though it didn’t air. Not fully confirmed yet though.@WrestlingInc #WINCLY @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/3zeEsqWQuL
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 7, 2019
