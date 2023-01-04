Tama Tonga Defeats WWE’s Karl Anderson To Win NEVER Openweight Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

An NJPW wrestler defeated a WWE wrestler at Wrestle Kingdom 17, as Tama Tonga pinned Karl Anderson to win the NEVER Openweight title. Even though Anderson attacked him before the match began, Tonga still overcame the odds. He hit a second-rope gun stun, then another gun stun to get the pin.

This is the second reign as NEVER Openweight champion for Tonga. He ends the one and only reign of Anderson’s at 206 days. Anderson won the title before he returned to WWE, beating Tonga at Dominion on June 12.