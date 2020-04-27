Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Goes On Twitter Rant Over Rumors That She Pawned Her WWE Hall of Fame Ring

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch took to Twitter over the weekend to clear up rumors that she pawned off her WWE Hall of Fame ring which she received when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. In the tweets, Sytch posted a photo of her wearing the ring while giving the finger.

Sytch, of course, is the one who told TMZ back in 2016 that she was selling the ring: “It’s time to let go of the past and selling my ring is the right way to get back on track!”

She claims that what she told TMZ was a “publicity stunt” designed by Vivid to promote her adult movie release at the time, since she reportedly wears the ring in the movie. TMZ did not mention her adult movie in their story.

She also addressed the rumors that her ring was featured on an episode of History Channel’s Pawn Stars, but that ring turned out to be the one that used to belong to Paul Bearer.

All of Sunny’s tweets are below.

“I don’t know where you get your info from, but my HOF ring is on my dresser with my other jewelry.”

“What’s this??!!? Oh yeah, the HOF ring that you all insist I pawned….. douchebags. Get your shit straight.”

“Hey FUCKTARDS who think they know EVERYTHING about EVERYONE!!! You wish you had one… and you never will. Trolls. I guess I didn’t pawn it, huh? Yeah…. thought so 👊🏻”

“Asshole it was a publicity stunt concocted by the owner of Vivid Video, and right after it I POSTED that it was ONLY a publicity stunt. Go do something with your life instead of trolling mine.”

“OMG ARE YOU SERIOUS!!!??!! Do you NOT know how to fucking read? Get off my Twitter and get hooked on Phonix….”

“Again…. Vivid video had tmz post that as a publicity stunt. My god woman, go cook or clean something. Get off my Twitter.”

“HEY MOTHER FUCKERS AND KNOW-IT-ALLS!!!!! What about me “pawning” my Hall of Fame ring? Twatwaffles.”

“If you didn’t catch my 3 previous posts, all of you dickholes who think they know everything can sit on this and spin… #notsold #neverwasgonnasellit”

