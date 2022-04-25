wrestling / News
Tamyra Mensah-Stock On When WWE Will Offer Her a Contract: ‘I Also Wonder This’
Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock made an appearance at SumerSlam last year alongside Gable Steveson, and she is wondering when a WWE offer may be coming her way. Mensah-Stock responded to a fan on Twitter asking her when WWE is offering her a contract by replying:
“I also wonder when @WWE will do this”
Mensah-Stock won the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in August of last year. She has been open about her desire to step into the professional wrestling ring and appeared in the ring with Steveson at SummerSlam last year.
