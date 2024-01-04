wrestling / News
Tasha Steelz Joins Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard to Kill
– TNA wrestling announced Tasha Steelz as the latest competitor to join the upcoming Knockouts Ultimate X Match at TNA Hard to Kill next weekend. Steelz won the first Knockouts Ultimate X and looks to make a repeat of things.
She will face Xia Brookside, Gisele Shaw, and Jody Threat for the upcoming matchup. TNA Hard to Kill is scheduled for January 13 at The Palms Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
BREAKING: The winner of the first Knockouts Ultimate X looks to do it again as @RealTSteelz is the next competitor in Ultimate X at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERrYoO pic.twitter.com/EGhhmh8zOy
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 4, 2024