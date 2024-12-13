Tasha Steelz Says She’s Ready To ‘Take Back The Throne’ At TNA Final Resolution

Tasha Steelz challenges Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship tonight at Final Resolution, and she says she’s ready to reign over the division once again. The match takes place at tonight’s show, and Steelz appeared on Gabby AF recently where she was asked about Slamovich’s title reign.

“Masha, she just got the championship, so we’d have to see,” Steelz said (per Fightful). “But I don’t think we’re gonna see very long once Final Resolution comes because mother is ready to take back the throne. I let the other girls borrow it. I let Jordynne borrow it because she’s got that press time and going to the Royal Rumble and going to NXT back and forth, congrats to her. All power to you.”

She continued, “But at the same time, mother is ready to show these little girls around here that yes, I am the OG, one of the OGs, and of course, I got [Alisha Edwards] with me. So we like two OGs ready to take the throne back and let them know that hey, we ain’t messing around this time. We let y’all have your little fun, but we’re ready to take it back. That’s what queens do.”

The show airs tonight live on TNA+.