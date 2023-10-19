Tasha Steelz On Training With Deonna Purrazzo, Teaming Up At Bound For Glory

Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo are teaming up at Impact Bound For Glory, and Steelz recently recalled training with Purrazzo early on and more. Steelz was a guest on Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl, and you can see some highlights below:

On training alongside Purrazzo under Damian Adams: “Team Adams is the beginning. That’s where it all started at Team Adams Academy in New Jersey. Damian Adams, the head trainer, the best trainer in the world, that’s where we started. It’s been since 2015 when I first met Deonna and Damian, and I first started training. Ever since then, we’ve trained together, we traveled together, we broke bread together. We’ve done some crazy things, stories I can’t tell [laughs]. It’s been a long journey for the both of us and we’ve been doing it together, which is a good thing. She’s one of my best friends and to have this tag match and tag title match, it’s definitely a dream come true. I won the titles with one of my closest friends. To, this Saturday, win the titles with not only one of my training buddies, but another close friend, it’s big things for me. Team Adams is just the beginning and it’s been embedded in us since 2015.”

On teaming with someone she knows well in Purrazzo: “With Deonna, she knows me a lot more than Kiera does because Deonna helped train me. She knows my strengths, she knows my weaknesses, she knows how I am in the ring. We have the most amazing chemistry together and we know how each other thinks without even saying it. It was the same thing with Kiera. We could show up to the pay-per-view, to the tapings, and wouldn’t even have to talk about it or say anything or call each other. Everything would be on point from our outfits to our entrance, everything, it would all be on point. That’s why it was the most entertaining during the pandemic, it was us two out there and being entertaining. The great thing about tagging with someone you’re close with is the fact that you know each other in and out of the ring. You know each other personally, professionally, and how the other works. Sometimes, one of us is not together and the other person has to get them together. That’s one of the great things working with these ladies. They both know me, Deonna knows me ten times more than Kiera does, but it’s me teaming with my closest friends.”