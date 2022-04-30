Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyire, More Announced for Debut Women’s Wrestling Army Show

– Wrestling announcer Bobby Cruise announced several matchups for the debut Women’s Wrestling Army show. The event is scheduled for tomorrow (May 1) at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island. Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz will face AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, plus a lot more.Here are the newly announced matchups:

* Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Holidead & Willow Nightingale

* Miranda Alize vs. Laynie Luck

* Janai Kai vs. Nicole Savoy

* Also announced: Trish Adora; Lenny Leonard and Alyssa Marino on commentary.

THIS SUNDAY 5/1, @WWrestlingArmy debuts in Providence, RI. “The Kick Demon” @Janai_Kai will battle one of the most complete wrestlers in the world, @NikiMSavo . For the @NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship, #TheHex defend against the unique team of @holidead & @willowwrestles — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) April 30, 2022

THIS SUNDAY in Providence, RI….one of the top stars of the 2021 #ROH Women’s Division & tournament finalist, @MirandaAlize_ goes one-on-one with the always popular and very talented @LaynieLuck! @WWrestlingArmy — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) April 30, 2022