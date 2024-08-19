Tatum Paxley, Kale Dixon Set For August 25th ROW Show

Tatum Paxley and Kale Dixon are headed to Reality of Wrestling next weekend. ROW announced on Sunday that the two NXT stars are set to appear at Breakout on August 25th.

Neither Paxley nor Dixon’s opponents were announced. The show takes place at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas and you can get tickets here.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @TatumPaxley will be in action NEXT SUNDAY at Reality Of Wrestling for our next non-televised #Breakout event on Sunday, August 25th at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena! Who on the Reality of Wrestling roster will step up to the challenge?!… pic.twitter.com/v8IRubgxRb — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 18, 2024