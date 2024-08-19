wrestling / News
Tatum Paxley, Kale Dixon Set For August 25th ROW Show
Tatum Paxley and Kale Dixon are headed to Reality of Wrestling next weekend. ROW announced on Sunday that the two NXT stars are set to appear at Breakout on August 25th.
Neither Paxley nor Dixon’s opponents were announced. The show takes place at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas and you can get tickets here.
‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️@WWENXT superstar @TatumPaxley will be in action NEXT SUNDAY at Reality Of Wrestling for our next non-televised #Breakout event on Sunday, August 25th at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
Who on the Reality of Wrestling roster will step up to the challenge?!… pic.twitter.com/v8IRubgxRb
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 18, 2024
‼️ TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️
Reality of Wrestling’s #Breakout events have officially “Leveled Up” with the stars of @WWENXT @NXTLevelUp coming to compete against the stars of #TheRow on Sunday, August 25th at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!
At 6’3” 220lbs @KaleDixonWWE has been… pic.twitter.com/4WYLGxLchE
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year