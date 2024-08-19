wrestling / News

Tatum Paxley, Kale Dixon Set For August 25th ROW Show

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tatum Paxley ROW Breakout Image Credit: Reality Of Wrestling

Tatum Paxley and Kale Dixon are headed to Reality of Wrestling next weekend. ROW announced on Sunday that the two NXT stars are set to appear at Breakout on August 25th.

Neither Paxley nor Dixon’s opponents were announced. The show takes place at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, Texas and you can get tickets here.

