Tatum Paxley Says She’s ‘Not Done’ Following NXT Women’s Title Loss

Tatum Paxley was unable to claim the NXT Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of NXT, but she says she’s not done yet. Paxley got close in the triple threat match where she and Lyra Valkyria challenged Roxanne Perez for the title at Spring Breakin’ night one, but Perez was able to escape with her title. Paxley appeared in an NXT Digital Exclusive after the show about how she felt after the match.

“How am I feeling? I feel pain,” Paxley said (per Fightful). “I tried so hard, and I was this close. I was so close to taking what is finally meant to be mine. I cannot take one more second of that title not being mine. If I have to wait one more day for that title, I am going to take my fingernails and gouge them so deep into my eye sockets, I don’t even have to see Roxanne with my title anymore.”

She continued, “But you wanna know what? Even with two holes in my head, that won’t stop me from finding my title. I am not done.”