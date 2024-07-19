Tatum Paxley Reveals Origin Of Her Finisher’s Name

Tatum Paxley’s finisher is known as the Psycho Trap, and she recently revealed the name’s origin. Paxley talked on a recent appearance on Javier Bernal’s Twitch stream about how the name came about by accident and was intended to be a Saw reference, specifically to the eight film Jigsaw.

“The Cycle Trap from Saw is the saw trap that the kid got lowered into, and it had spiraling blades – that’s called the Cycle Trap,” Paxley said (per Fightful). “The funny thing is, I said, ‘I would like to call this the Cycle Trap’. The assumption was obviously that I must have said ‘Psycho’. So, ‘Psycho Trap’, the name was then born from that. But I said Cycle.”

Paxley used the finisher to defeat Izzi Dame on this week’s NXT.