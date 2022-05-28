Tay Conti Says She’s Taking Legal Precautions Against Man Who Threatened Her and Sammy Guevara

In a post on Twitter, Tay Conti revealed that she was taking precautions against a man who has been constantly harassing and threatening her and Sammy Guevara. She noted the man has been writing to them every day and included screenshots of some of the things he’s said. At one point he says he will kill them both and himself. The threats started when Conti and Guevara revealed their relationship back in January.

She wrote: “This is absurd. His name is D***** D****** and he’s been threatening Sammy and I since January. He writes us EVERY SINGLE DAY and apparently planning to do something with us in June. I’m taking legally precautions but if something happens to us y’all know who to look for.”

You can see her post, which includes the threats and insults in screenshots, below.