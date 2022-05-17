Tay Conti Shoots On Paige VanZant, Still Wants Shot At Thunder Rosa For AEW Women’s Title

AEW’s Tay Conti was recently interviewed on Rasslin’, during which she took a shot at Paige VanZant, and also said she still wants Thunder Rose for the AEW Women’s Title. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Paige VanZant: “What’s her name again, the chick from the OnlyFans? Paige VanZant, waiting on her”. She signed, never here, waiting on her. I do both, I am here, I’m on Instagram, she can’t handle it, that’s not on me. So, you guys need to complain with her. You guys need to hate her, not me, because I am here doing my job.”

On still wants a shot at Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title: “I am going for the belt again, it’s about time, come on It’s about time, I love Thunder but business is business.”

There is no doubt that in the future, AEW is going to keep pushing Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara as an on-screen couple. They might be holding tag team titles right now, but Conti has teased what could be next for them. She believes that the wrestling world isn’t ready for that, but that they will hate it regardless.

“You all just wait for the next couple of months, the world is not prepared, they’re not ready,” she teased. “You think we are going to giveaway like this? Just don’t be ready, you guys are going to hate anyway.”