Taya Valkyrie Says Canadian Talent Are Going Outside the US For Work Due to Visa Issues

In an interview with Job’d Out Wrestling (via Fightful), Taya Valkyrie spoke about how difficult it is for Canadian wrestlers to obtain US work visas, forcing them to go elsewhere for experience.

She said: “Well, I think that this happens to a lot of Canadian talent in general. We can’t just come to the States and wrestle and be doing a bunch of indies because it’s illegal. You need a work visa. That work visa is so hard now. Work visas are very hard to get, especially back then. So a lot of Canadian talent, you know, it’s hard because our country is so big and it’s 12-hour drives between shows and there’s just not a lot of indies in Canada. So you either have to go to Mexico, you have to go to Japan, or you have to go to the UK if you can’t get your your work visa in order. So I mean, it was definitely one of those things where if I wanted to get to the next level, I had to make a choice. I chose to – I had the opportunity to come to Mexico and I was invited by Konnan to come and train for five weeks and stayed five years. Now I have a 13, 14 year career that has taken me all over the place, which all started there. So brilliant.“