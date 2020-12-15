wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Files Trademark for Her Longtime Ring Name
– Heel By Nature.com reports that Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie, aka Kira Magnin-Forster, filed a trademark for her longtime ring name. The trademark was reportedly filed on December 10 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) using Trademark Engine.
Taya Valkyrie reportedly noted in the filing that she started using the name since at least the year 2010. The filing included a letter of consent and a photo during training school. It had the following description:
G and S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20101207. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20101207
Over the course of the next three months, the filing will be reviewed by an examining attorney.
It was reported in November that Taya Valkyrie’s Impact contract is expected to expire at the end of the year.
