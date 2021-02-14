Taya Valkyrie Reportedly Signs With WWE, Will be Part of NXT Brand

– As previously reported, Taya Valkyrie’s contract with Impact Wrestling ended in December and she became a free agent in wrestling. It appears she’s landed her next deal. PWInsider reports that the former Impact Knockouts and AAA Reina de Reinas champion has signed a WWE contract. Per multiple sources for the report, Taya Valkyrie will be joining WWE under the NXT banner.

Taya Valkyrie is expected to begin her WWE journey with NXT soon, and she will be reportedly announced with the next class of NXT signings. During a recent NXT conference call, WWE executive Triple H noted that the next class of NXT for WWE will be the largest class to date in terms of women’s talent.

Additionally, Taya Valkyrie was in attendance at last Wednesday’s edition NXT TV. Valkyrie’s real-life husband, WWE Superstar John Morrison (aka John Hennigan), previously re-signed with WWE in September 2019. He later made his WWE onscreen return in January 2020.

Other recent reported WWE signings include indie wrestler Blake Christian and Christian Casanova.