WWE Reportedly Signs Indie Wrestler Blake Christian

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE has signed indie wrestler Blake Christian. The news comes after Christian recently lost a career vs. title match in GCW, which fueled speculation he might’ve signed with another organization.

Christian has recently worked in Impact Wrestling in the Super X Cup and has also appeared on NJPW Strong. The report noted that Christian was not backstage at this week’s Impact TV tapings.

Christian has not yet commented to Fightful on the rumor.