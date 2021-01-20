Taya Valkyrie Exits Impact Wrestling Following Final Appearance Tonight (Clip)

Taya Valkyrie’s Impact Wrestling days are over, as the former Knockouts Champion finished with the company on tonight’s show. Tuesday’s episode saw Valkyrie revealed as the person who set up Larry d. to shoot John E. Bravo during his wedding to Rosemary. Valkyrie was “taken into custody” and Tommy Dreamer said that she would be heading to “Jacksonville State Prison” (AEW) if she was lucky, but that she probably wasn’t and would likely be sent to “Stamford Maximum Penitentiary” (WWE) for two years with a third-year option if she doesn’t. Baltimore (ROH) was also mentioned.

PWInsider reports that while Valkyrie’s contract with the company expired at the end of December, she stayed around to put over Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill. There’s no word on exactly where Valkyrie will go at this point.

Valkyrie held the Impact Knockouts Championship for 377 days from January 2019 to January 2020, making her the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time. Valkyrie posted to Twitter to comment on her exit, as you can see below: