Taylor Wilde Weighs In On How a Lack of Women In Creative Affects Women’s Wrestling

Taylor Wilde wants to see more women on creative teams in wrestling, and explained how the dearth of such affects women’s wrestling. Wilde was a guest on the Ten Count and noted how the lack of women in writer positions has been a factor in why women’s storylines are lackluster. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the lack of women on creative teams: “I don’t know why, but tag team women’s wrestling is something that has never been able to completely bite. It always turns into this gimmicky, jokey thing and it’s not for lack of talent. But the women don’t get to write the show, which is I think half the problem. There needs to be way more female professional wrestlers who are also on the creative side.”

On why there needs to be more women on creative teams: “I think the tides were changing when Sarah Stock, my former tag team partner, was at WWE. But I mean this in the nicest way. One female is not going to change the game. We need power and numbers, so that’s one of the reasons long-term I wanted to get back into wrestling … Not that male writers can’t write an incredible female program, but … we see things differently, we feel things differently, and who knows our sport better than us?”