Taylor Wilde on Never Thinking of Herself as a WWE Diva

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, Taylor Wilde discussed on how she didn’t see herself as a WWE Diva and not wanting to put herself in that category. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Taylor Wilde on not seeing herself as a WWE Diva: “I came into the business young, and then I kind of assumed this little sister role versus I never felt sexualized in any way backstage, not by my superiors, not by my coworkers. At no time did I see myself as the TNA version of Trish, or I never thought of myself as this WWE Diva type of wrestler. I thought I was this indie girl who was just here to prove myself to wrestle because WWE never put me in that category.”

Wilde on helping to train the former WWE Divas in the developmental system: “WWE never put me in that category (Diva). They were always looking for the next Torrie Wilson. They were always looking for the next Trish Stratus, the next Lita, whatever, and the problem was, I didn’t fit into any of those boxes, not to their standard sort of thing At the time where I had hit the one year mark in developmental, they brought the Bellas in. They brought Maryse in. So they were really coming back to the, let’s hire models and teach them how to wrestle. Granted, these women have been extremely successful and no shade whatsoever. That part was deflating. I look at myself, Krissy Vane, Angelina Love, Nattie Neidhart, we were all responsible for training those girls in the developmental system and we’ve all had very different careers than them, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”