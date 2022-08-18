Taylor Wilde Says She’s Still Under Contract With Impact, Ready To Make Return

Taylor Wilde has been away from Impact for a while, but she’s confirmed that she’s still under contract and is ready to return. Wilde, who returned at Rebellion 2021 in April, was reported to be taking some time off for personal reasons back in November and hasn’t yet returned as of yet.

Wilde spoke about the situation on the latest episode of her Wilde On podcast. When asked when she will return, she talked about why she took time off and said she’s under contract and ready to return. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On taking time off: “When COVID was at peak time, that’s when my divorce was at peak time. Long story short, not to get into too many details because I don’t need anything used against me in court, I’m good. I’m good to come back at any time. I’m ready now, but IMPACT’s got a lot of stuff going on. There’s a lot of new Knockouts … I’m still under contract.”

Wilde then described how the process of her run in IMPACT was “disheartening” because she was dealing with a painful divorce. She stated that she has been working on the independent scene, and she’s hopeful about her potential return to IMPACT, possibly as a heel.

On her brief run in Impact before her time off: “It was really disheartening. I retired, I took ten years off, I became a firefighter, I’m still doing it. It was amazing, IMPACT really pushed me hard, they did all these big buildup vignettes. I came back at a weird time when there was no audience. I f**king loved it, and I had this good momentum, and just like anything, you do well in one part of your life and then something f**king falls apart, and it was a really catastrophic loss, but I think with all those failures, it makes you stronger and I’m sure there’s some sort of innate reason. I’ve been working on the indies, just locally, and I have started to work heel for the first time in my career, so maybe that’s something that IMPACT can bring me back as.”