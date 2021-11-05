Impact News: When Tenille Dashwood Is Expected Back, Taylor Wilde Taking Time Off, Mike Bailey Update

– A new report has details on when Tenille Dashwood will be back on screen for Impact Wrestling. PWINsider reports that Dashwood, who missed Bound For Glory, is expected to be back in time for Turning Point.

– The site notes that Taylor Wilde is taking time off for a personal issue. There is currently no timetable set for her return, and she will do so when she is able.

– Finally the site reports that Mike Bailey, who signed with Impact over the weekend, won’t debut until the January tapings at the earliest.