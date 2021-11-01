Mike Bailey Signs With Impact Wrestling

Mike Bailey is Impact-bound, signing a contract with the company on Sunday. As you can see below, Bailey faced Josh Alexander at the Destiny Wrestling show on Sunday, and after the match he was offered a contract by Impact EVP Scott D’Amore. Bailey quickly agreed and signed the contract on Alexander’s back.

Bailey had worked for a ton of promotions over the last several years including DDT Pro, wXw, Revolution Pro, and many others. It was reported in May that WWE was attempting to sign Bailey and was working on getting visa issues resolved so he could do so.

Speedball Mike Bailey signed his Impact contract on Josh Alexander's back pic.twitter.com/iPsUqTjX6L — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 31, 2021