WWE Reportedly Working On Deal With ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey
May 21, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is working on getting visa issues taken care of for ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey so they can sign him to a deal. Bailey made his wrestling debut in 2006 and competed for various companies like IWS, CZW, Progress, RevPro and DDT Pro.
