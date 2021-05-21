wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Working On Deal With ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Speedball Mike Bailey

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is working on getting visa issues taken care of for ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey so they can sign him to a deal. Bailey made his wrestling debut in 2006 and competed for various companies like IWS, CZW, Progress, RevPro and DDT Pro.

