Taynara Conti Reportedly Walks Out Of WWE NXT
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select reported that WWE NXT star Taynara Conti walked out on the brand after a disagreement. The disagreement reportedly happened in the middle of January with the belief that it was financially motivated, though that was not confirmed. He locker room was reportedly cleared out.
As of now, she is still under contract.
