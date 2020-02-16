wrestling / News
Taynara Conti Returns at NXT Live Event, References Reports of Walking Out of NXT (Pics)
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
Taynara Conti is back to work for WWE, making an appearance at an NXT live show on Saturday with a joke about the reports she walked out of the brand. As you can see below, Conti appeared at the NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida rocking a T-Shirt which reads “Released.”
It was reported last week that the NXT star walked out on the brand after a disagreement that was financial in nature. She was reported at the time to be still under contract.
@TaynaraContiWWE is back and wearing a shirt that says released 😂📸 #NXTFTPierce pic.twitter.com/y6lrxuTjqo
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 16, 2020
