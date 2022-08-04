Taz Declares That Team Taz Is No More On AEW Dynamite

Team Taz has officially split, as noted by Taz himself on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured Taz declaring on commentary that his group was no more following last week’s show in which Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Ricky Starks.

Soon after that declaration, Hobbs defeated Ren Jones in 52 seconds. Taz said that he wishes his stable — which includes Hobbs, Starks, and HOOK — the best but they’re done.

The stable initially formed on the July 23rd, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite with Taz, Brian Cage, and Starks. Hobbs joined the group in November of that year.