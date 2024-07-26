TBS Championship Match Official For AEW All In

It’s official: Mercedes Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Britt Baker at AEW All In. Tony Khan announced the match during an AEW panel at San Diego Comic-Con after Baker and Mone ended up tangling during the event.

Mone came up onto the stage and mocked Baker, saying she would never get the title, and got in Baker’s face. The two began shoving and they were pulled apart, as you can see below. After the altercation, Will Ospreay tried to talk Mone into backing off and Toni Storm pulled her shoe off to be ready just in case.

Khan then said he was sick of this and Mone and Baker had been going at it for weeks before making the match official.

All In takes place on August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London. The updated card for the show is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

* AEW American Championship Match: MJF vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin