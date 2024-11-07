TBS Championship Match Official For AEW Full Gear

It’s official: Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear. Tony Khan announced the news on Wednesday on Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated card for the November 23rd show, which airs live on PPV, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. Three Teams TBD

* MJF vs. Adam Cole or Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall