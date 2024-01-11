TBS Championship Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IX

Julia Hart will defend the AEW TBS Championship at Battle of the Belts IX on Saturday. It was announced on tonight’s show that Hart will put her title on the line against Anna Jay.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night after Collision, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay