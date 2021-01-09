Teal Piper Remembers Encounter With Chyna At Her Father’s Funeral

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teal Piper spoke about seeing Chyna at the funeral for her father Roddy Piper and a touching moment they had. Here are highlights:

On how long she’d known Chyna: “We’ve obviously known her for a while, my dad and her were very close. He reached out to her a lot, especially in later years. When my dad passed, we had this funeral out in Oregon out in the middle of nowhere. Like, you really had to want to get there. She was one of the people who made sure she showed up. She was always super supportive and super loving with me and my siblings. She was just one of the most kind-hearted people I think I’ve ever met. And although I didn’t get a huge chance to meet her, or know her rather, because I had really met her later in her life, my take of her was that she was just a beautiful soul. The biggest story I really have about her is when I talked to her at my father’s funeral. I think she gave me the biggest, longest hug of my entire life. Like she just wouldn’t let go, and she wanted me to feel supported, and loved, and was sharing all these sweet, deep thoughts about my dad. At that time, it meant a lot to me because I could tell how much she cared.”

On wrestling during the pandemic: “It has been weird. The one blessing of the year is a whole of us had to rehab our injuries, so as far as a national shutdown goes, the timing wasn’t terrible for us. Obviously it’s terrible for the industry and the industry as a whole, but you know, coming to Florida and everything, it’s nice because there’s more places you can train. We felt it was a good place to start ramping back up. Hopefully now that there’s a vaccine out, more of America will be able to open back up again.”

On teaming with her husband: “It’s a little wrestling stable. We’re doing tag team, and we decided real quick that we were interested in doing a tag team style together. We thought that would be something that would be really fun. To get to be into the ring with him, especially now that we’re engaged is like a whole other level of excitement for me. But House of Heathens is really about bringing back that old style of wrestling, that Attitude Era. Right now it’s just us, but our doors are open [for more members].”