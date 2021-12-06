Team 2.0 Victorious Over Black & Gold In NXT WarGames Main Event (Clips, Pics)

The new iteration of NXT defeated the past at NXT WarGames, with Team 2.0 emerging victorious in the men’s WarGames match. Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold in the main event of the PPV with Bron Breakker pinning Tommaso Ciampa after spearing him through a table and hitting a gorilla press slam.

