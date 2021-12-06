wrestling / News
Team 2.0 Victorious Over Black & Gold In NXT WarGames Main Event (Clips, Pics)
The new iteration of NXT defeated the past at NXT WarGames, with Team 2.0 emerging victorious in the men’s WarGames match. Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold in the main event of the PPV with Bron Breakker pinning Tommaso Ciampa after spearing him through a table and hitting a gorilla press slam.
You can see clips and pics from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.
The Rebel Heart is back. 🖤 💛 #WeAreNXT #NXTWarGames @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/bhms16H8C4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
.@JohnnyGargano making use of those last final seconds one-on-one in the cage. #NXTWarGames @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/33KmyYQlgC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 6, 2021
pete being pete #NXTWarGames @PeteDunneYxB @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/rb5TQRWYBx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
He's baaaaaaaaccckkkkkkkk 👁 @DexterLumis is HERE at #NXTWarGames! @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/gw2h29ngkp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
.@PeteDunneYxB with kendo stick > > >#NXTWarGames @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/I4RmjjTcqW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
take a seat, mr. #WWENXT#NXTWarGames @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/51yQb8W4yJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! DIY! #NXTWarGames #WeAreNXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/lzlR1Am4ZT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
That's how they do it on Team Black & Gold!#NXTWarGames @JohnnyGargano @Carmelo_WWE @PeteDunneYxB pic.twitter.com/SIhgpE2zmU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 6, 2021
If this doesn't get @GraysonWWE to trend…#NXTWarGames @LAKnightWWE pic.twitter.com/er5zxClYlm
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
Carnage.#NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/sqVc95m38C
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
FOREVER THE BLACK & GOLD! 🖤💛
We've got ourselves a #DIY reunion at #NXTWarGames!@JohnnyGargano -_•@NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/q8u7DAWshA
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
😢 😢 😢 😢
it's so beautiful. #NXTWarGames #DIY @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/i9Wu5r0aHN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 6, 2021
The future is now.#NXTWarGames @TonyDangeloWWE @GraysonWWE @GraysonWWE @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/pr9Euk0JWw
— WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On TNA Rushing His Initial Storyline With Samoa Joe, Whether He Agreed With Ending Joe’s Undefeated Streak
- Shawn Michaels Says NXT Is The Only Brand Creating Fresh Stars
- Wrestlers Briefed About Cartel Threats Ahead Of AAA Triplemania Regia
- Jeff Jarrett On His Pairing With Debra In WWE, Whether Steve Austin’s Issues With Him Led To Their On-Air Split