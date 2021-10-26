wrestling / News
Team Filthy vs. Suzuki-Gun Main Event Set For NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW Strong, featuring Team Filthy vs. Suzuki-Gun in the main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:
* Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) vs Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)
* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)
The full preview is below:
Saturday at 8/7c, NJPW STRONG sees the culmination of the Autumn Attack series with two incredible dream matches right at the top of the card.
Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer take on Team Filthy’s Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs in the main event of STRONG this week. Lawlor and Suzuki share an interesting career path from pro-wrestling to MMA and back again, and their collision in DFW Texas is something that’s sure to create firerworks. Meanwhile Lance Archer will be hitting an NJPW ring for the first time since losing the IWGP US Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier in the summer. It’s fair to say he won’t be in a particularly good mood tonight as he walks into battle to wrap up Autumn Attack. Tall tasks for Team Filthy indeed, but with Lawlor still unpinned and unsubmitted in NJPW, and Isaacs’ reputation on STRONG growing by the week, they will certainly bring the fight to Suzuki-Gun.
From a dream tag clash to an incredible junior heavyweight battle. Lio Rush has been campaigning for most of the year to be the ‘man in Japan’, and while he hasn’t been able to make the trip, this is certainly a singles clash more than worthy of a Best of the Super Jr. main event. Taiji Ishimori will provide the ultimate test for Rush’s technical capabilities and blistering speed; can the Man of the Hour get a huge win over a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion?
Kicking off the night’s action, Fred Rosser and Rocky Romero will be taking on Team Filthy’s Danny Limelight and JR Kratos. Rosser has long been talking about wanting to challenge STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, and will be looking to keep his title hunt alive in tag action tonight. Meanwhile, with a year having passed since Danny Limelight betrayed Rocky Romero to join Team Filthy in the first place, Rocky wants to get his hands on ‘Slimelight’ in Texas.
