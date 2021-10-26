Team Filthy vs. Suzuki-Gun Main Event Set For NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW Strong, featuring Team Filthy vs. Suzuki-Gun in the main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:

* Team Filthy (Royce Isaacs & Tom Lawlor) vs Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki)

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser vs Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

