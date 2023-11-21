Team Judgment Day Wins WarGames Advantage, Randy Orton Announced For Survivor Series On Raw

Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre will have the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, but they will have to battle a returning Randy Orton. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso to earn the advantage for his team at Saturday’s PPV. However, after the match, Cody Rhodes announced that Orton would join himself, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Uso in the WarGames match against McIntyre and Judgment Day. While Rhodes didn’t actually say Orton’s name, he made it clear who he meant with references to Orton such as “Apex Predator,” “Legacy” and “Voices.”

Orton has been out of action since May of 2022 due to back fusion surgery. His return at Survivor Series had been expected per recent reports.

The updated card for Survivor Series, which takes place Saturday and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network, is here.