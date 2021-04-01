Team Meeting Held Before Last Night’s NXT

It was reported during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that a ‘team meeting’ was held prior to last night’s taping of NXT about the show moving to Tuesdays.

They spoke about the success of the brand, dating back to the first sold out show for NXT prior to Wrestlemania 31 in 2015. It was also said that “the competition” then came to their night, Wednesday night, to “bully” them. It was noted that this was the “opposite of what they told the talent” 18 months ago. Now, it was said, they have RAW as a lead-in and Tuesday nights to themselves, so “everything is going to change.”