Teams Revealed For 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

January 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The teams are official for this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. WWE announced on Wednesday’s episode of NXT that the following teams are set for this year’s NXT tag team tournament:

* The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
* The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)
* Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne
* Kushida and a Partner TBA
* Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson)
* Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey)
* Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)
* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster

