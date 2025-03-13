wrestling / News
Ted Dibiase Says Modern Women’s Roster Performs Better Than Men
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
During an appearance for Monopoly Events (via Wrestling Inc), Ted Dibiase spoke about his issue with modern wrestling and said today’s woemen perform better than the men’s roster.
Ted Dibiase said: “My issue with today’s wrestling is — well, put it this way: if I watch the girls’ division of WWE, they put on a better show and better matches than the guys. I can tell you why. Fit Finlay is the guy who’s their coach. He’s the guy who’s mentoring them. I don’t know who’s running the men’s division, but they migt need to be shot. We hear it all the time. ‘You guys that wrestled from the mid 80s to the mid 90s were the last great era of wrestling,’ and most of us who were in that era would agree.”
