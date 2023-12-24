Ted DiBiase Recalls Shawn Michaels’ Heat In WWE, Sycho Sid As WWE Champion

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the heat that Shawn Michaels had within the WWE locker room during the 90s, whether he thought Sycho Sid could be WWE Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he’s heard of talent telling the promoter who to use: “And I’ll be honest with you don’t even have to have a great body. Look at me. I looked like an athlete, you know, but I didn’t look like I just came off a cover of Muscle and Fitness Magazine. I’ve heard you reference Buck Robley before and say, like, ‘What an awesome worker. What a great pro wrestler he was.’ And he certainly wasn’t a body guy. So, yeah, there’s something to it. Like, maybe the body is overrated. Oh, yeah. It’d be like, ‘Okay, you know, hey, look, who are you? I just came out of the NFL’ Well, my answer to that if it was ever said, ‘Well, this is not the NFL. And you know what? And you better learn how to do that. So you ain’t going to last long.’”

On whether he knew Shawn Michaels had heat in the 90s: “I knew he had a little heat, he was like a little hall and [Kevin] Nash, too, it’s a natural thing. When you. it was almost like, ‘We’re the new guys on the block, and we’re here to take over.’ I just smile and grin and mind my own business go my way. As long as it doesn’t affect me directly, I stay out of it. But if it’s going to affect my future and who and how I’m handled within the business, then that’s the only time I try to stay out of everybody, everybody else’s mess. That’s what I’m saying is like. And that’s the thing is, at this point, I’m not an active member.”

On whether he thought Sycho Sid could be WWE Champion: “Well, again, he could be. Not everybody’s got the same gifts. For me, the bottom line was always, you know, to me, my, my perception is that if you’re going to put a championship belt on a, on a guy, he’s got to be the, he’s got to be a guy who can get in that ring with whoever you put him in the ring with and make a match. And that wasn’t Sid. He was extremely believable. He got a good interview. He didn’t always have the in-ring talent that you know what I’m saying. There were a lot of things that obviously he wouldn’t do, but I guess for his size and and everything, you know, he could pretty well work his gimmick. He works with a lot of guys. And in that way, it was very effective. Do I think he’s one of the greatest of all time? No. But, he wasn’t. Yeah, he was, he was, he was good.”

