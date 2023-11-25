Ted DiBiase Talks The Impact Of The Undertaker Character, The Gobbledy Gooker Reveal

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about introducing The Undertaker at WWE Survivor Series 1990, his potential and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he knew The Undertaker would be one of WWE’s biggest stars: “Well, I had no idea. I mean — and here’s the thing, that’s the first time that I ever met Mark. The reason I introduced him is Vince [McMahon] told me to. It’s like, that was a deal. I guess it wasn’t like he was, ‘Come on board and board and be a part of my ship.’ But no, I don’t think anybody realized how long of a run that the Undertaker would have. I can still remember like, the last couple of times I was working for him and you know, by that time obviously, I’m just talking and I’m trying to be a producer. I’m backstage altogether. And I remember saying, ‘Mark, how many times are you going to do this?’ I mean, he kept retiring and then coming out of retirement, right? ‘One more, just one more.”

On his reaction to the The Gobbledy Gooker: “Oh my gosh. It was just hilarious. I mean it’s like, what else could it be? The Gobbledy Gooker. Hector Guerrero. What a good guy for it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.