wrestling / News
Tehuti Miles On What Vince McMahon Told Hit Row About WWE’s Production Style
Tehuti Miles, the former Ashane “Thee” Adonis, recently discussed his interactions with Vince McMahon when Hit Row was called up to Smackdown. Miles was a guest on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations and weighed in on his WWE experience. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his interaction with Vince McMahon: “Man, I’m gonna tell you right now. This is word-for-word what Vince McMahon told me to my face on SmackDown. Well, actually, Hit Row, he told us to our face. He was like, ‘WWE is a movie production with actors who do their own stunts.’ That’s literally word-for-word coming from Vince McMahon. You can quote that.. Like, that’s literally what he said. I feel like most people don’t treat it as that.”
On having his character down from the start: “I see people, I’m not gonna say names. But I see people that are all in WWE right now. They have been on TV for a while and are just figuring out who they are. They’re just getting a character there. They’re just doing it now. Which is crazy. Because when I got into WWE, I was only wrestling for two years and I knew who I was going to be. I knew like that. The stuff that you see me You saw me doing on 205 Live and Hit Row and all that stuff. That’s what I was doing when I came into the PC.
“I signed August 14, 2019. I think that week, I had a PC Live, and this is like, in front of all the peers, like not in front of a crowd, but, Bianca and Street Profits, everybody. So, in the entrance, nobody knew who I was. In the in my entrance. I was like, Man, I got to pop them somehow. I was like, I gotta do something. I just figured out when I was making my entrance, and I remember I was walking down the ramp. then I went around, and then I had seen Vanessa.. So I had kind of walked by her. Then, I kind of did an about-face turned towards her. I was like, ‘Take my hand,’ so she went to go take my hand, and I went to go kiss her hand, and then I blew it back on her face, and they popped huge. All people that are in WWE wrestling, you know? Then I continued with my entrance. I was like, that’s how you do it.”
