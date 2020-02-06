Tessa Blanchard: ‘I’ve Never Used a Racial Slur of Any Kind in My Life’

– As noted, Impact Wrestling World champion Tessa Blanchard took part in a media teleconference call this week. During the teleconference, Blanchard addressed the controversial allegations against her that recently surfaced shortly before she won the Impact title at Hard to Kill last month, including the claims that she used a racial slur toward wrestler La Rosa Negra.

During the conference call, while Blanchard acknowledges that she’s “made mistakes” and “faced challenges,” she still continued to deny the allegations that she used a racial slur against another wrestler. She stated, “One thing I will say though, I’ve never used a racial slur of any kind in my life.” Below are some transcribed highlights from the conference call, courtesy of Fightful.

Tessa Blanchard on stepping away from social media after the allegations surfaced; addressing recent allegations made against her: “It was a very emotional weekend, full of highs and lows. I chose to step away from social media for a bit because of all the things that were going on. With everything that went on over the weekend, not everyone’s going to like me. Not everyone is going to agree with what I choose to do in my life. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve faced challenges. One thing I will say though, I’ve never used a racial slur of any kind in my life. It’s not something that I’ve done, it’s not something that I will do. It’s just not true. Some people, they look at social media, someone will make an accusation and will say something, then everyone hops onto the bandwagon. We’ve all got our own stories. There’s a side of everyone’s life that is public and there’s a side that is private. There’s a part for all the world to see and can be judged by anyone that’s interested in it. It’s very unfortunate that some people resort to saying certain things, but it’s just not true and that’s as much I’ll say on it. I know who I am. That’s the world we live in. I’ve faced challenges and obstacles that allowed me to persevere, to become the woman and athlete that I am today. This is just another stone in that step.”

Blanchard on her win over Sami Callihan for the title at Hard to Kill: “That weekend, I’m going to remember for a while. It’s a match that I prepared for physically and mentally for months and months and months. It had been built up for eight or nine months, so there were already a lot of emotions. The day before, I was hit pretty hard. I chose to step away from social media and kind of live in the real world. To see your co-workers and to see your peers say things about you, some things that are not true about you, it did hit me pretty hard. I’m the kind of person that has extreme mental strength. With my family, with my little sister being there that weekend to watch everything culminate at that event, it was special for me. I knew that everything I’ve been through, I needed to use it as fuel to perform to the best of my abilities and be the best version of Tessa Blanchard that I can be for that night and win the world champion. That was my little sister, who is 12, other little girls, any younger talent can take something that I love and I made myself great at it and they can take what they love and they can become great at it too. That’s what motivated me. I can handle almost anything. Not everyone is going to like you. I am going to build my legacy based on my work ethic, not by trying to win some popularity contest.”