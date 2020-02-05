Tessa Blanchard Scheduled for Media Teleconference Tomorrow, First Media Event Since Controversial Allegations Surfaced

– Fightful reports that Impact Wrestling star and World champion Tessa Blanchard is scheduled to speak to media reporters this week in a media teleconference later this Thursday (Feb. 6) at 3:00 pm EST. Originally, she was going to be conduct a media tour this week to promote upcoming Impact Shows. However, that was later switched to a single media teleconference that’s scheduled for tomorrow.

This will be Tessa Blanchard’s first time speaking to the media since a controversial story broke out accusing Blanchard of bullying behavior and also referring to wrestler La Rosa Negra as a racial slur. Multiple wrestlers levied accusations, the first being Allysin Kay, against Blanchard. Blanchard later denied using a racial slur.

Shortly after the story surfaced, Blanchard went on to beat Sami Callihan and win the Impact World title at Hard to Kill last month (Jan. 12). She has not directly spoken to the media since before the story broke out ahead of Hard to Kill.