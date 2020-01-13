Tessa Blanchard Wins Impact World Title at Hard to Kill (Video)

– Tessa Blanchard has become Impact Wrestling’s first female World Champion, winning the title at Sunday’s Hard to Kill PPV. Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan on Sunday’s show with a Buzzsaw DDT to pick up the win and become the first woman in history to hold the title. You can see some video from the match below.

Blanchard wins the title amidst controversy, as several wrestlers came out yesterday on social media to accuse Blanchard of bullying women and calling Black Rose a racial slur in the past. Blanchard has denied the claims.

Callihan’s title reign ends at 79 days, having won the championship on the October 25th episode of Impact on AXS TV.